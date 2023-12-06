Albania’s opposition speaks up at the Constitutional Court against ratifying migrant deal with Italy

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The opposition in Albania has spoken up at the Constitutional Court against the ratification of a contentious deal the government has signed with Italy to jointly process some asylum applications of migrants arriving in Italy by sea. Under the five-year deal, Albania agrees to temporarily shelter up to 3,000 migrants per month — up to 36,000 migrants a year — while Rome fast-tracks their requests for asylum in Italy. The Albanian government’s draft law will be debated Dec. 21 and voted on in parliament. The deal has been criticized by rights organizations and other groups, along with Italy’s left-wing opposition parties.

