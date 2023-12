A new Homeland Security guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new guide from the Department of Homeland Security aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves during heightened tensions in faith-based communities across the country. An arm of the department called the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency works with faith groups across the country to help protect against violence directed at their facilities and their members. CISA’s David Mussington says the goal of the 16-page document released Wednesday is to give useable information that’s not too jargony. Mussington says the guidance has been in the works for months in response to concerns from various faiths about how to protect themselves.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.