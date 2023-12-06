A group of Norwegian unions says it will act against Tesla in solidarity with its Swedish colleagues

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A conglomerate of unions in Norway says it will take action against Tesla in solidarity with its Swedish colleagues. The Swedes are demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement. Jørn Eggum, the head of Fellesforbundet, or the United Federation of Trade Unions, says if Tesla doesn’t accept the demand from Sweden’s powerful metalworkers’ union IF Metall by Dec. 20, they will start “boycott actions.” Dock workers at Sweden’s four largest ports already have stopped the delivery of Tesla vehicles in solidarity with the 130 members of IF Metall. Those workers walked out on Oct. 27, at seven workshops across Sweden where the popular electric cars are serviced.

