With George Santos out of Congress, special election to fill his seat is set for February

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — With George Santos out of Congress, the special election to fill his seat has been set for Feb. 13. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul set the date in a formal proclamation on Tuesday. The race is expected to be a high-profile contest that will mark the start of a year of consequential congressional elections in the state. Both parties have zeroed in on New York as a battleground for the House. Candidates for the district in northeast Queens and Long Island will be picked by party leaders. Democrats want to flip at least five House seats in New York next year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.