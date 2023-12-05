Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling has hit a southern city, killing 2 people in the street

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say Russian artillery fire has struck the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, killing at least two people in the street as the 21-month war drags into another winter. A video posted Tuesday by the Kherson regional governor showed two bodies in a city center street and blood near holes in the road caused by the shelling. Russian attacks on the Dnieper river port city have become routine since the Ukrainian army liberated it last year, with civilian deaths reported almost daily. With the war’s front line apparently static along most of its more than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) length, and amid wintry weather, both sides in the war have used aerial bombardment to keep up the military pressure.

