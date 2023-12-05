U.S. imposes new round of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a Belgian involved in procuring electronics for the Russian military, his companies and a group of Belarusian firms and people tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Treasury on Tuesday announced the sanctions. Belgium-based Hans De Geetere faces the sanctions, two Justice Department indictments and an add to the Commerce Department entity list. Additionally, the U.S. sanctioned a group of Belarusian people and firms tied to the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime — for its suppression of Belarusian democratic civil society, corrupt financial enrichment of the Lukashenka family, and complicity in Russia’s war against Ukraine, a Treasury statement reads.

