Tom Hanks draws on his love of space for immersive documentary ‘The Moonwalkers’

LONDON (AP) — Tom Hanks is a lifelong space buff. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor has channeled his passion into “The Moonwalkers,” an immersive documentary experience opening this week in London. “The Moonwalkers” includes interviews with four astronauts due to fly around the moon with NASA’s Artemis II mission as early as next year. It’s a high-tech blend of archive film footage, animation and digitally remastered photographs. Hanks stresses there aren’t any computer-generated images and “there’s nothing fake.” He has been enthralled by lunar exploration since he was a kid trying to simulate zero gravity by sitting at the bottom of a swimming pool.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.