Supreme Court throws out case that could have limited lawsuits over disability access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case involving a Maine hotel that could have made it harder for people with disabilities to learn in advance whether hotel accommodations meet their needs. Hotels and other business interests had urged the justices to limit the ability of so-called testers to file lawsuits against hotels that fail to disclose accessibility information on their websites and other reservation services. The information is required by a 2010 Justice Department rule. People suffering discrimination can sue under the landmark 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act. The justices dismissed the case and threw out a lower court ruling in favor of tester lawsuits. The outcome leaves the issue unresolved nationally.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.