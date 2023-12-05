The House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson says the chamber will vote next week on authorizing its impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. He said Tuesday that the House “has no choice” when faced with questions from the White House about the probe’s legitimacy. Johnson and the Republican leadership team had been contemplating in recent weeks a vote to formalize their monthslong inquiry into the president. The constitutional process has yet to produce any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president. The move comes amid a standoff with the White House over requests for information related to Biden and his family.

