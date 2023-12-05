Sen. Scott joins DeSantis in calling for resignation of state GOP chair amid rape investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party of Florida chairman is facing mounting pressure to resign as police investigate a rape allegation. Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joins Gov. Ron DeSantis in saying Christian Ziegler should step down rather than be a distraction during an important election year. Sarasota police are investigating a claim that Ziegler raped a woman with whom he and his wife had previously had a sexual relationship. The allegation comes as Scott is being challenged by former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell as he seeks a second term. DeSantis also is running for president and the state is expected to play a role in the balance of power in the U.S. House.

