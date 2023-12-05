Pregnant Texas woman asks a court to let her have an abortion under exceptions to state’s ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis is asking a court to let her have an abortion. Attorneys for 31-year-old Kate Cox say they believe the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin is the first of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Texas is one of 13 states that ban abortion at nearly at nearly all stages of pregnancy. Although Texas allows exceptions, doctors and women have argued in court that the law is so restrictive and vaguely worded that it makes it all but impossible to obtain an abortion

