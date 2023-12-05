Open Society Foundations commit $50M to women and youth groups’ work on democracy

NEW YORK (AP) — The major philanthropy, Open Society Foundations, said Tuesday it will commit $50 million to increase civic engagement among women and youth over the next three years as part of its strategy to support democracy in the U.S. Alex Soros, chair of the Open Society Foundations and son of its founder billionaire investor George Soros, said in a statement that the advocacy of women and young people is essential to stopping the advancement of authoritarianism. The Open Society commitment will support nonprofits that work on a wide range of issues that impact women and young people, including reproductive justice, climate change, voting and gun safety.

