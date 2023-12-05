North Carolina Rep. McHenry, who led House through speaker stalemate, won’t seek reelection in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry won’t seek reelection to the U.S. House next year after all. McHenry presided temporarily over the House for three intense weeks this fall while Republicans struggled to elect a permanent speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster. McHenry’s decision not to seek reelection is surprising, since in late October he announced he would run for another two-year term. McHenry didn’t explain the reversal Tuesday, saying just that “I believe there is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end.” McHenry was elected to the House in 2004 at age 29 and in recent years rose through the leadership ranks with McCarthy.

