Memorials to victims of Maine’s deadliest mass shootings to be displayed at museum

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Volunteers and city workers have removed mementos, signs and other items that accumulated at the sites of the deadliest shootings in Maine history. The effort Tuesday comes as wet, wintry weather sets in and marks a new chapter in the area’s recovery from the Oct. 25 attacks in which a gunman killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar. The handwritten signs, cards, bouquets and other items will be archived, catalogued and prepared for exhibition at the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor in Lewiston.

