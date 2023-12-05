Maduro orders the ‘immediate’ exploitation of oil, gas and mines in Guyana’s Essequibo
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is ordering the country’s state-owned companies to “immediately” begin to explore and exploit the oil, gas and mines in Guyana’s Essequibo region, a territory larger than Greece and rich in oil and minerals that Venezuela claims as its own. The announcement came a day a day after Maduro got the victory he sought in a weekend referendum on whether to claim sovereignty over the region.