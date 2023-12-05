Lawyers for woman accusing Dani Alves of sexual assault seek maximum 12-year sentence for player

MADRID (AP) — Lawyers for the woman accusing Dani Alves of sexual assault are asking for the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison for the Brazilian soccer player. The woman’s lawyers filed the request two weeks after prosecutors sought a nine-year prison sentence for Alves. Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said there was enough evidence to open a trial. The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing. He claims he had consensual sex with the accuser. He has been in jail since January.

