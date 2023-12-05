Judge again orders arrest of owner of former firearms training center in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A judge has again issued an arrest warrant for the owner of a former Vermont firearms training center, ruling that he failed to bring his property into compliance and is in contempt of court. The town of Pawlet had attempted unsuccessfully to get owner Daniel Banyai to remove structures he built without a permit. In 2021, the Environmental Court ordered Banyai to end firearms training at the center and remove unpermitted structures. This summer a judge ordered that Banyai be arrested until he proves that parts of the facility have been removed or demolished. Monday’s ruling orders him to turn himself in by Dec. 22. Banyai’s attorney didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.

