Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful before alleged assault

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Majors’ former girlfriend told a Manhattan jury that the actor was prone to fits of rage that escalated in the months leading up to his arrest for allegedly attacking her in the backseat of a car last spring. During hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, Grace Jabbari described Majors as a controlling, manipulative partner who hurled household objects at the wall, tried to control her socially, and repeatedly threatened to take his own life in the aftermath of their fights. The testimony came on the second day of the trial against Majors, a rising Hollywood film actor. He was arrested in March. An attorney for Majors has maintained that he was the victim of their confrontation.

