Georgia lawmakers advance congressional map keeping 9-5 GOP edge; legislative maps get final passage

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators are advancing a new congressional map that would maintain a 9-5 GOP edge in the state’s delegation. The Senate voted 32-22 to pass the plan, which seeks a wholesale reconfiguration of a suburban Atlanta district now represented by Democrat Lucy McBath. It goes to the House for more debate. Meanwhile, lawmakers gave final passage to maps likely to keep each chamber of the General Assembly under the control of Republicans. The House and Senate maps go to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto. Lawmakers were called into special session after a federal judge ruled that Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House maps violate federal law by diluting Black voting power.

