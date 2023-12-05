Family of man who died after struggle with officer sues tow truck driver they say sat on his head

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a Georgia church deacon who died after struggling with a police officer following a minor car crash has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a tow truck driver they say arrived during the confrontation and sat on the man’s head and neck. The lawsuit filed Monday says the officer’s body camera video shows the tow truck driver straddling Johnny Hollman Sr. during the fight Aug. 10, “appearing to sit with his full body weight” on Hollman’s head and neck. Relatives have said 62-year-old Hollman was driving home from Bible study when he collided with another vehicle just west of downtown Atlanta. The tow truck company, which is being sued along with the driver, declined to comment.

