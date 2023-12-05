Families of 3 Black victims in fatal Florida Dollar General shooting plead for end to gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers and family members of three Black people who were fatally shot during a racially motivated attack at a north Florida Dollar General blamed the national chain for not providing security to protect customers and employees. They announced Tuesday that they are suing the store’s landlord, operator and security contractor for negligence. The lawsuit blames lax security for the deaths of Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion and A.J. Laguerre in August. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump stood alongside victims’ family members, pleading for the gun violence to stop. The 21-year-old gunman, Ryan Palmeter, killed himself after the shooting. He left behind a screed detailing why he hated Black people.