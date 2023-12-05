El Salvador is seeing worst rights abuses since 1980-1992 civil war, Amnesty reports

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A report by Amnesty International says El Salvador is experiencing one of the worst human rights crises since the country’s 1980-1992 civil war, because of President Nayib Bukele’s harsh anti-gang crackdown. The rights group claimed that the almost 74,000 people jailed in the crackdown were subjected to “systematic use of torture and other mistreatment.” Local rights groups say that Bukele’s mass round-up of suspected gang members has included some young men arrested and jailed simply on the basis of their age, appearance or place of residence. The policy has lowered El Salvador’s homicide rate and given a popularity boost to Bukele, who plans to run for re-election despite a constitutional ban on running again.

