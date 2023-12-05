Deputy fired and arrested after video shows him punch man he chased in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Body camera video of a deputy who was fired and arrested in South Carolina shows him punching a man several times in the head after a car chase. The man is knocked briefly unconscious and the officer asks after handcuffing him if he enjoyed his nap. Charleston County deputy James “Hank” Carter III is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and misconduct in office. The body camera shows the officer chased the man in his cruiser for nearly 10 minutes at high speed. The chase continues on foot until the man trips. He’s seen kneeling with his hands at his side when Carter reaches him and punches him.

