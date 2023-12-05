Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes demanding collective bargaining

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The conflict against Tesla in Sweden is spreading to neighboring Denmark. Transport workers there say they will take industrial action in solidarity with workers in Sweden against the Texas-based automaker. Tesla is non-unionized globally, but the Swedish workers are demanding that the carmaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in Sweden have. Tesla has no manufacturing plant in Sweden but has several service centers. The United Federation of Workers in Denmark which has some 262,000 members, said Tuesday there had been speculation that Tesla would deliver its cars to Danish ports and transport them on trucks to Sweden after Swedish dock workers blocked the reception of Tesla cars there. The sympathy action starts Dec. 20.

