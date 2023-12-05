Bridgeport mayor says supporters broke law by mishandling ballots but he had nothing to do with it

The mayor of Connecticut’s largest city says he believes his supporters broke the law while handling absentee ballots. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said Tuesday he also doesn’t plan on appealing a judge’s decision to toss out the results of a Democratic primary and possibly rerun the general election. Speaking in a radio interview, Ganim denied having anything to do with rule-breaking during the Sept. 12 primary, in which some backers of his campaign were recorded on surveillance videos stuffing multiple absentee ballots into outdoor collection boxes. Ganim says he’s embarrassed and sorry for what happened with the campaign.

