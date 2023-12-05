Atmospheric river soaks Pacific Northwest with record-breaking rain and warm winter temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain, flooding and warm winter temperatures to the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood warning for parts of western Washington state. The agency reported that rainfall records were broken in Seattle and some parts of the Olympic Peninsula. Amtrak said rail service between Seattle and Portland will be suspended until Thursday morning. The wet weather conditions have also brought warm temperatures to parts of the region. According to the National Weather Service, Seattle reported 59 degrees Fahrenheit at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, breaking its previous daily record high.