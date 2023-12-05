Skip to Content
At least 85 confirmed killed by Nigerian army drone attack, raising questions about such mistakes

By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s emergency services agency says more than 80 people are confirmed dead after military drones “mistakenly” bombed a religious gathering in the northwest. Some 60 people were injured in the attack Sunday in Kaduna state. The president ordered a probe into the incident, the latest of a series of failed aerial assaults in the conflict zone. Since 2017, some 400 civilians have been killed by airstrikes the military said were targeting armed groups, according to the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence security firm. Rights groups and analysts say such mistakes have continued to happen because of the failure to hold the security agencies accountable.

Associated Press

