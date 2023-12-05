A woman has died and 2 people have been wounded in a shooting in east London, police say

LONDON (AP) — British police say a woman has died and two people have been wounded in a shooting in east London. The Metropolitan Police force said on Tuesday that three people were found with gunshot wounds after officers were called to reports of a shooting in the east London neighborhood of Hackney. The police say a 42-year-old woman died at the scene. Two others, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital. Police said a murder investigation was launched and detectives were working to establish what happened. No arrests have yet been made, and no other details were immediately available. Gun crimes are relatively rare in London and in the United Kingdom.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.