Warren Buffett’s company’s bribery allegations against the Haslam family won’t be decided in January

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company decided not to move forward with an expedited trial on its bribery allegations against the billionaire Haslam family in January under the strict conditions a judge set. But it will still be able to raise those concerns as part of its defense to the Haslams’ rival claim that Berkshire Hathaway tried to depress the Pilot truck stop chain’s earnings. Both the Haslams and Berkshire have accused each other of trying to manipulate the profits at the nation’s largest truck stop chain because those numbers will determine how much Berkshire has to pay if the family decides to sell its remaining 20% stake in the business next year as expected.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.