US Navy plane removed from Hawaii bay after it overshot runway. Coral damage remains to be seen

KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Navy jet has been moved from a coral reef in an environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay where it got stuck after overshooting a runway nearly two weeks ago. A team worked through the weekend to use inflatable cylinders to lift and roll the plane off the reef where it crashed on Nov. 20 and move it to the nearby runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay. Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3 who is leading the $1.5 million salvage effort, said Monday that absorbent material around the plane showed no indication of any fluid other than sea water, suggesting the plane hadn’t released any hazardous materials such as fuel.

