US, allies in talks on naval task force to protect shipping in Red Sea after Houthi attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After three vessels were struck by missiles fired by Iranian-back Houthis in Yemen, the White House says the U.S. may establish a naval task force to escort commercial ships in the Red Sea. National security adviser Jake Sullivan has called the talks a “natural” response and says the U.S. is in active conversations with allies about setting up the escorts, though nothing has been finalized. The Houthi attacks imperil traffic on one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes and with it global trade overall. Sullivan said the U.S. holds Iran ultimately responsible for the attacks.

