Thousands protest Indigenous policies of New Zealand government as lawmakers are sworn in

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Thousands of protesters have rallied against the New Zealand government’s Indigenous policies as the Parliament convened for the first time since October elections. Demonstrations in the capital, Wellington, on Tuesday and in about a dozen other New Zealand cities and towns were organized by the Maori Party, which advocates for the rights of Indigenous New Zealanders who are known as Maori. Protesters demonstrated outside Parliament against what they described as the “anti-Maori” policies of the newly elected conservative-led coalition government. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says his government is “deeply committed to improving outcomes for Maori and non-Maori.” Lawmakers were sworn in after elections ousted the center-left Labour Party government that had ruled since 2017.

