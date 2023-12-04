The trial of 4 Egyptian security officials in the slaying of an Italian student is set for February

ROME (AP) — Court officials in Rome have set a new trial date for four high-level Egyptian security officials in the 2016 abduction, torture and slaying of an Italian doctoral student in Cairo. Lawyers and the parents of Giulio Regeni said on Monday that the trial would begin at a Rome courthouse on Feb. 20. Regeni was researching labor unions for Cairo street vendors when he was abducted. The 28-year-old’s mutilated body was found along a highway in Egypt Egyptian authorities alleged that a gang of robbers had killed the Cambridge University student. The case strained relations between Italy and Egypt.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.