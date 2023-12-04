The bodies of 5 university students are found in a car in a violence-wracked city in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the bodies of five university students have been found stuffed in a vehicle on a dirt road in north-central Mexico. The governor of the state of Guanajuato pledged an “exhaustive” investigation into the killings. The Latina University of Mexico confirmed the five young men were students there. The car and the bodies were found Sunday in a rural area on the outskirts of the city of Celaya, which has seen a spate of drug cartel violence in recent years. Local media reported the men had been shot to death and their bodies were found near the university.

