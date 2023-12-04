Rescuer raises hope of survivors at a Zambian mine where more than 30 have been buried for days

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — A member of a rescue team has raised hope that there may be survivors at a Zambian mine where more than 30 informal miners have been trapped under debris for days after heavy rain caused landslides. Rescuers have been searching for the miners since early Friday after they were buried Thursday night while digging tunnels at an open-pit mine near the city of Chingola on the country’s copper belt. Wiva Chanda, an informal miner helping with the rescue effort, said Monday that voices have been heard from one of the tunnels. Local officials say at least 36 miners were trapped by the landslides.

By TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI and NOEL SICHALWE Associated Press

