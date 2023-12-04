Photographs capture humpback whale’s Seattle visit, breaching in waters in front of Space Needle

Seattle (AP) — Pictures released by a conservation group Soundwatch Boater Education Program show a young humpback whale breaching in front of the Space Needle as it visited the waters off Seattle last week, capturing a rare display of wildlife next to a major city. The photos were also used to gauge the general health of the whale and create a serial identification number that will help researchers keep track of the young marine mammal. This young whale, which is estimated to be about two years old, now has the designation of CRC-20899, according to Cascadia Research Collective.

