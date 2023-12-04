Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements began Monday in the criminal trial of actor Jonathan Majors, who was charged last spring for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument. Majors was arrested in March on charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment after allegedly striking his then-girlfriend in the back of a car. His attorneys have maintained that the woman, Grace Jabbari, was the aggressor. The arrest has effectively stalled the career of Majors, a breakout star in Creed III who was being set up as the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse. Majors did not speak as he entered the courtroom on Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.