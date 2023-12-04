New North Carolina congressional districts challenged in federal court on racial bias claims

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Black and Latino voters are suing in federal court to block enforcement of congressional districts that they argue unlawfully weaken minority voting power. The voters filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Monday, the same day the candidate filing for the state’s 14 congressional districts in 2024 began. The map enacted in October puts Republicans in good shape to win at least 10 of the state’s 14 congressional seats next November. Democrats and Republicans each won seven seats under a map used in 2022, but GOP legislators were able to draw new lines this fall without judicial limits on partisan bias.

