Munich Airport suspends all flights on Tuesday morning due to freezing rain

BERLIN (AP) — Munich Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations due to freezing rain as cold weather continues to affect the region. All flights were either canceled or postponed on Tuesday morning, with the airport warning that many flights scheduled for later in the day might also be affected by the severe weather conditions. Tuesday’s cancellations came after all flights at Munich Airport, Germany’s second largest, were grounded on Saturday following heavy snowfall in the city and in Germany’s southern state of Bavaria. Southern Germany as well as neighboring Austria and Switzerland have been experiencing heavy snowfall which has affected public transport all over the region and led to alarm about possible avalanches.

