Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wildlife officials have captured hundreds of invasive carp from the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wisconsin. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that officials caught 296 silver carp, 23 grass carp and four bighead carp Nov. 30. The agency calls it the largest single capture of invasive carp in Minnesota to date. Agency officials say the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tracked six tagged invasive carp in that area of the river days earlier. Those fish led officials to larger schools moving upstream.

