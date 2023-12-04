Man who posed as agent and offered gifts to Secret Service sentenced to nearly 3 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man accused of pretending to be a federal agent and offering gifts and free apartments to Secret Service officers has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. The 41-year-old Arian Taherzadeh was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison. He and a second man were indicted in April 2022. They were accused of tricking actual Secret Service officers, offering expensive apartments and gifts to curry favor with law enforcement agents, including one agent assigned to protect the first lady. His lawyer did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Monday. Taherzadeh pleaded guilty to a fedaral conspiracy count as well as a Washington firearms offense and voyeurism.

