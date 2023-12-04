Judge drops felony charges against ex-elections official in Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A judge is dismissing felony charges against a former northern Virginia elections official accused of misconduct in the 2020 elections. State prosecutors now say a key witness in the case has changed his story. The judge dismissed the felony charges against former Prince William County Registrar Michele White on Friday at prosecutors’ request. White is still set to be tried next month on a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty. Very little has been publicly revealed about what prosecutors believe White did wrong. Court records merely indicate that the case revolves around 2020 election returns. County officials have said any discrepancies in the vote count were inconsequential.

