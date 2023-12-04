International Ice Hockey Federation to mandate neck guards after the death of a player by skate cut
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
The International Ice Hockey Federation is making neck guards mandatory for all levels of competition in the tournaments it runs. That includes the Olympics and men’s and women’s world championships. It would not include pro leagues like the NHL. The move comes after American Adam Johnson was killed when his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England in late October. The IIHF initially only had neck protection mandates for under-20 and under-18 tournaments.