Heavy snowfall hits Moscow as Russian media report disruption on roads and at airports

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials and media say that heavy snowfall that hit Moscow has disrupted traffic on roads and flights in and out of three airports. Moscow’s deputy mayor said Monday that the snowfall has brought an additional 23 centimeters or nine inches to already high levels of snow in the city. He said that around 135,000 people and 18,000 pieces of equipment were involved in the snow-clearing effort. Russian business daily Vedomosti reported that a total of 53 flights were delayed and five more were canceled on Monday morning in three out of four Moscow airports. Heavy snow as well as temperatures below -50 Celsius or -58 Fahrenheit were also reported in the Siberian region of Yakutia.

