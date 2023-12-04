Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves the nation’s parliament after last week’s failed coup

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Guinea-Bissau’s president has dissolved the West African nation’s parliament. A presidential decree issued on Monday cited last week’s shootout which the government said was a failed coup. The decree which takes effect immeditaely noted that the date for holding the next legislative election will be set “in due time.” It is the second time in less than two years that Embalo is dissolving the parliament. Three months after surviving a coup attempt in February, the Guinea Bissau leader dissolved the parliament, citing “unresolvable differences” with the legislature. Guinea-Bissau’s semi-presidential system limits the president’s powers by allowing the majority party in the parliament to appoint the Cabinet.

By CHINEDU ASADU and SAMBU ASSANA Associated Press

