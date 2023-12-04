Global journalist group says Israel-Hamas conflict is a war beyond compare for media deaths

BRUSSELS (AP) — A journalist or media worker is killed every day on average in the Israel-Hamas war. The head of the global organization representing the profession says this has become a conflict beyond compare. About 60 have been killed since the Oct. 7 start of the war, already close to the same number of journalists killed during the entire Vietnam War half a century ago. The general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists tells The Associated Press that “in Syria, in Iraq, in ex-Yugoslavia, we didn’t see this kind of massacre.”

