Germany and Brazil hope for swift finalization of a trade agreement between EU and Mercosur

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have both expressed hope that negotiations about a wide-ranging free trade agreement can be finalized in the near future. Scholz and Lula say they support the trade deal of the 27-member European Union with Mercosur — comprised of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Scholz said after a meeting of senior officials from both countries that “Germany is behind the intention to conclude such an agreement.” Lula also vowed he would fight for the deal. The two leaders also signed a bilateral agreement to be partners in the fight against hate speech and disinformation.

