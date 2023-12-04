Former top Ohio utility regulator surrenders in $60 million bribery scheme linked to energy bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s former top utility regulator has surrendered in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme. Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo was indicted in federal court in Cincinnati. He faces 11 counts announced Monday centered on allegations he accepted bribes from Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for regulatory favors. The indictment marks the latest turn in a sweeping corruption scandal related to a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants. Former House Speaker Larry Householder is serving 20 years in prison for masterminding the scheme. The 74-year-old Randazzo, of Columbus, was to appear in court later Monday.

