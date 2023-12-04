Dutch lawyers seek a civil court order to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights lawyers have gone to court in the Netherlands to call for a halt to the export of fighter jet parts to Israel that are being used in attacks on Gaza. The lawyers say that delivery of parts for F-35 jets makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war with Hamas. The rights lawyers asked The Hague District Court on Monday to issue an injunction banning the exports of F-35 parts that are stored in a warehouse in the town of Woensdrecht. Some of the parts are made by Dutch companies. A decision is expected within two weeks.

