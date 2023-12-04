Detroit on track to record fewest homicides since 1966, officials say
Officials say the city of Detroit is on track to record its fewest yearly homicides in nearly six decades. Through Nov. 30, Detroit had recorded 228 homicides — an 18% decrease over the same period last year. In 2018, Detroit had 261 homicides, the fewest since the 214 homicides recorded in 1966. Officials on Monday credited a partnership between the city, Wayne County and the state that improves coordination among agencies and courts. It also has resulted in a 36% drop in carjackings and 13% decrease in non-fatal shootings. Officials formed the coalition in 2021 to improve the local criminal justice system after disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.